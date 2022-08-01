Prince Harry snubbed by top royals at Prince Philip’s funeral?

Prince Harry was reportedly ‘snubbed’ by two top royals at his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry was reportedly ‘snubbed’ by two top royals at his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral last year in 2021, as per a royal expert quoted by Express UK.

As per reports, the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne and her daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, the wife of Prince Edward, refused to welcome Prince Harry to the UK for Philip’s funeral in light of the royals’ feud with the Sussexes.

Saying that tensions between Prince Harry and his family were at an all-time high during that particular point in time, Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl shared at the time: “Certain family members, Princess Anne, for example, and Sophie Wessex, who is incredibly close to the Queen, were not overly welcoming to Harry.”

Nicholl added: “In fact, I was told that Harry went back to America feeling even more ostracised from his family.”

It is pertinent to mention that it has been reported that both Anne and Sophie have been known to be particularly close to the late Prince Philip.