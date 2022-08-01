Netflix's new 'adults-only' Marilyn Monroe film facing backlash

Following the trailer release of Netflix's Marilyn Monroe flick 'Blonde', fans were not impressed

This week, Netflix dropped the trailer for Blonde, a film that loosely chronicles the fascinating and complex life of American icon Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas.

Due to the dark subject matter and depiction of sexual assault, it is the first Netflix-produced film rated NC-17.

Since the trailer dropped, however, Blonde has started facing backlash on Twitter.

"I think an NC-17 violent fantasy about Marilyn Monroe presenting itself as a biography, or even if it was upfront about being a fantasy is pretty appalling," film critic Grace Randolph tweeted.

People emphasized that the film is problematic because it's based on a novel that reimagines Marilyn's life, as opposed to a film based on a proper biography.

Many more took issue with the fact that between Kim Kardashian wearing and stretching Marilyn's iconic dress at the Met Gala, and the countless films and media she's inspired, Marilyn has already been hyper-exploited.

Blonde director, Andrew Dominik, hasn't responded to the backlash, but he did talk about the film's controversial nature in an interview with Screen Daily.

“It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem," he said.