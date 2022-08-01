Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Zahara’s admission at Spelman college, ‘It’s an honor’

File footage

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is beaming with pride as her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will now become a Spelman girl.

The 17-year-old Zahara, whom Jolie shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, has decided to attend the prestigious Spelman College.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the proud mama, 47, gave fans an update about Zahara’s future and shared a picture, in which Zahara was seen posing with some of her fellow students, some of whom were clad in Spelman College shirts, as they celebrated the start of their college journey at the acclaimed HBCU.

In the caption, Jolie wrote, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Zahara, who often made glam appearances alongside her mom at movie premieres, is Jolie and Pitt’s ‘s third child, the former couple are also parents to son Maddox, 20, son Pax, 18, daughter Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



