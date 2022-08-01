Thomas Markle makes startling revelations about daughter Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle extended an olive branch to his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex on her 40th birthday.



The Daily Star, quoting The Sun, reported, Thomas Markle has claimed he was snubbed by Meghan Markle when he sent her a birthday gift with sweet note.

He said he tried to send a bouquet of red roses to Meghan for her 40th birthday last year but he was ignored and did not get any response.

Meghan and her dad Thomas have not spoken since her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan’s father 78, told the GB News, “I wished her a happy birthday and brighter days ahead but I've not heard back.”

Meghan will celebrate her 41st birthday on August 4.

According to the Newsweek, Meghan and Thomas fell-out after he was allegedly caught seemingly staging paparazzi pictures for money in the days before her wedding to Prince Harry.