Why Kate Middleton not mentioned in William's message to England team

Prince William shared a personal congratulatory message for England team on Sunday after their victory over Germany in the Euro Women's Football Championship.
His message shared on social media was signed 'W' with no mention of his wife Kate Middleton.
Usually the couple uses their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts and it rarely happens when the couple sign their messages to show who is behind the tweet or an Instagram post.
Taking to Twitter, William wrote, “Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations! W”.
Queen Elizabeth and Spice Girls were also among the people who congratulated Lionesses who have claimed England's first major trophy since men's side won the World Cup in 1966.
