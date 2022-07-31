Meghan Markle blasted for ‘snubbing the truth’: ‘Tried silencing for good’

Meghan Markle has been accused of “trying and failing” to ‘block’ Tom Bower’s journey for the tell-all.

Author Tom Bower issued this clap back during his interview with ITV's Lorraine,.

He started by claiming, “I know when people are cutting me off.”

“It was ridiculous how difficult it was to get to people who I genuinely wanted to hear the good side of her,” he even added during the course of his chat with the host.

“She is a person who controls the narrative,” at the end of the day. “She ghosts people like her father or the Royal Family when she doesn't like them.”

Before concluding he even added, “She's a very determined woman and she thought she could cut me off and she failed.”