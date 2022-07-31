TOMORROW X TOGETHER set the Lollapalooza stage on fire

South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER just held their American music debut yesterday.
The group performed a set spanning 45 minutes at Lollapalooza 2022, in Chicago’s Grant Park.
Fans from all over the world were able to watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER's explosive performance live via the Weverse app.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER fans were interested to see which songs will be played because the band had just released their mini album minisode 2: Thursday's Child as well as a joint song with Iann Dior called Valley of Lies.
The Lollapalooza 2022 was a special one for K-pop fans. From Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, July 31, the four-day event in Chicago included some of the biggest names in the music industry, including members of BTS, one of the most well-known boy groups in K-pop.
J-Hope from BTS will be the first South Korean performer to ever lead the main stage at a significant American music festival today.
Queen Elizabeth may be a busy woman, but she proved that she always has time for heartfelt gestures
Two new arrivals will stir some fun on Netflix
Kourtney Kardashian had a dress to impress moment as she channelled a ‘boss lady’ look
Prince William and Kate Middleton weren’t always so sophisticated as they are now
Halsey left fans jaw-dropped with a surprising new look
Prince Andrew jaw-dropping photo would bring shame to royal family