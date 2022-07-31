TOMORROW X TOGETHER set the Lollapalooza stage on fire

TOMORROW X TOGETHER did their American music debut yesterday

South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER just held their American music debut yesterday.

The group performed a set spanning 45 minutes at Lollapalooza 2022, in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Fans from all over the world were able to watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER's explosive performance live via the Weverse app.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER fans were interested to see which songs will be played because the band had just released their mini album minisode 2: Thursday's Child as well as a joint song with Iann Dior called Valley of Lies.

The Lollapalooza 2022 was a special one for K-pop fans. From Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, July 31, the four-day event in Chicago included some of the biggest names in the music industry, including members of BTS, one of the most well-known boy groups in K-pop.

J-Hope from BTS will be the first South Korean performer to ever lead the main stage at a significant American music festival today.