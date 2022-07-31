Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using Queen as ‘crutch’: ‘Always comes back to royals’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for constantly relying on Queen Elizabeth and her platform to keep themselves ‘in the loop’.

This accusation has been issued by royal author and biographer Tom Bower, during a chat with Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

"They're burning out their royal status pretty fast now. I think they'll, in the end, have to give that up because it won't wash well.”



"They can only do so by being sensational and by doing something. They are constantly searching for new things to do. But it always comes back to the royals.”

“Whether it is flying back for the Jubilee so they might be photographed with the Queen - that went wrong.”

“Or, alternatively, it is dumping on the Royal Family in Harry's forthcoming book. But eventually, it is going to be a damp squib.”