Halsey gets glammed up in Marilyn Monroe style: see pic

Halsey left fans jaw-dropped with a surprising new look as the singer, who uses she/they pronouns, effortlessly pulled off Marilyn Monroe style.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Experiment On Me star gave fans a glimpse of her new look featuring bold red lips and tousled curls.

The 27-year-old singer captioned the series of gorgeous photos, “a Marilyn Mon-red moment?”





Meanwhile, Halsey has been openly expressing her thoughts about feeling ‘most authentic’ by including ‘they’ in her IG bio and embracing motherhood.

Taking to her social media account, the singer wrote, “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’.”

“But truly, it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all,” she added.



