Palace to quit 'dignified silence' rule to diss Prince Harry's memoir

Palace is likely to pass an official statement after Prince Harry's memoir is released.

The family, who often keeps mum on allegations and scandals, will have to release a statement for damage control after the Duke of Sussex drops his heartfelt book.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said: "It’s unusual for them to respond to things that they don’t necessarily like.

"They tend to keep a dignified silence. But we only need to look back to the explosive allegations made in the Oprah interview that there were problems of racism in the family to see how they will react publicly if they feel they must.

"Those allegations were so potentially damaging that there was a statement put out suggesting recollections of what happened varied.

"And Prince William spoke out to say the family is not racist. These were short and quite diplomatic responses, but also decisive and clear."



He continued: "Obviously we don’t yet know what will be in the book. But the Oprah interview showed that the couple aren’t afraid to make bold and serious allegations against the royal family, and there have been other things they’ve said which might have upset the family too.

"It has been said these sorts of things have caused or widened a rift between them and the family, and that’s certainly the public perception.

"It’s sad for the Queen and the royal family, and I think that is why fewer people in polls now like Prince Harry compared to some years back when he was far more popular. "