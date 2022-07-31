Prince Harry 'sensitive to slightest hint of prejudice' against Meghan Markle

Prince Harry left behind all of his pals who had issues with Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their book 'Finding Freedom' wrote that Harry had “fallouts within his own circle” over his romance with Meghan.

“When he first started seeing her, Harry, sensitive to even the slightest hint of prejudice, had fallouts within his own circle.

“When some questioned his new relationship, and whether she was suitable, he would wonder: ‘Is this about race? Is it snobbery?’

“An old friend of Harry’s spent an afternoon gossiping about Meghan, making disparaging remarks about her Hollywood background.



“Word got back to Harry, and the prince immediately cut him off.”

Meghan and Harry started dating in July 2016. The couple met on a blind date through mutual friend and later, announced their engagement in 2017.