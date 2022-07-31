 
Sunday July 31, 2022
Sexual assault case against Paul Haggis dismissed by Italian judge

By Web Desk
July 31, 2022
An Italian court dismissed sexual assault case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis.

The court ruled that there are no grounds to further pursue an investigation into the Canadian director had sex with a young woman without her consent.

After viewing the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the District Court of Lecce, an appellate court with three judges, unanimously rejected a prosecutor’s appeal to have Haggis’ house arrest reinstated,” said Haggis’ Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia in a statement issued on Saturday.

The 69-year-old director spent 16 days under house arrest in a hotel, before being released from detention.