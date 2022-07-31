Sexual assault case against Paul Haggis dismissed by Italian judge

An Italian court dismissed sexual assault case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis.
The court ruled that there are no grounds to further pursue an investigation into the Canadian director had sex with a young woman without her consent.
After viewing the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the District Court of Lecce, an appellate court with three judges, unanimously rejected a prosecutor’s appeal to have Haggis’ house arrest reinstated,” said Haggis’ Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia in a statement issued on Saturday.
The 69-year-old director spent 16 days under house arrest in a hotel, before being released from detention.
Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday in Capri, Italy
Netizens slam Gordon Ramsay for its TikTok video
'Wedding Season’ on Netflix in August 04, 2022
The supermodel took to social media to show off her yoga skills while hitting the beach with family
Colin Farrell speaks about going through mental trauma while filming underwater scenes
Mandy Moore speaks on about her rare disorder and unmedicated childbirth in new interview