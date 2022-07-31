Meghan Markle accused of buying domain names for children before they were born

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a fresh wave of attacks after Tom Bower's book about the couple was released recently.
Pro-monarchy experts and royal fans have intensified their criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
A royal fan has claimed that Meghan Markle was buying up domain names of her children long before they were born and her presidential run four days after her wedding in 2018.
The claim could not be independently confirmed:
Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday in Capri, Italy
Netizens slam Gordon Ramsay for its TikTok video
'Wedding Season’ on Netflix in August 04, 2022
The supermodel took to social media to show off her yoga skills while hitting the beach with family
Colin Farrell speaks about going through mental trauma while filming underwater scenes
Mandy Moore speaks on about her rare disorder and unmedicated childbirth in new interview