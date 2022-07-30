 ‘Irritable’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in stalemate’ after Queen’s move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now in a ‘check mate’ with Queen Elizabeth following her invite to Balmoral for the summer.
This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser, according to the Daily Star.
She questioned, “Would Her Majesty really be keen to have the Sussexes to stay if she knew that her summer holiday would coincide with courtiers and QCs getting out their red pencils and scouring every page of Harry’s story?”
"Meanwhile, when the Sussexes inevitably fail to turn up, they will look peevish and bolshie, unwilling to accept his Gran’s generous offer."
