Angelina Jolie’s favourite rock band coming to US, Canada for first time

US actress, filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie and singer Miley Cyrus favourite Italian rock band Maneskin are coming to North America for the first time.



Their tour will begin in October.

According to the Reuters, one of a few guitar bands in the rock and roll mainstream, Maneskin have a fan base that includes Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, Jared Leto and Keith Richards.

The Italian rockers are also the winners of 2021 Eurovision song contest.

The musicians' hit singles include “Beggin’”, “I Want To Be Your Slave” and “Supermodel.”