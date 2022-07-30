Netflix warned Sussexes will 'under-deliver' multimillion dollar deal

Netflix is told to beware of their investment in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have not been private about their life ever since Megixt, have nothing much to show for their deal with Netflix.
The streaming giant, that has signed a multi-million dollar deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is destined to be disappointed after two years of no content from the couple.
