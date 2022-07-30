Prince William 'transforming' into a friend for son Prince George: Expert

Prince William and Prince Geroge are entering into a new dimension in their relationship.

The father-son duo, who attended EURO Games 2020 final match together, exuded an adorable bond.

Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk: "Prior to that event we’d seen George holding his dad’s hand and sticking to his side but suddenly, in front of the hugest crowd, he was sitting in the middle between William and Kate, with a large spatial gap on either side.

"George can, like his father and grandmother, show body language signals of shyness but at the Euros we saw a more confident side emerge.

"He clearly still mirrored William, even copying his dad’s smart suit and tie combo, but his body language rituals were not all about checking and copying.

"The pair seemed to enjoy the match almost like friends, relishing and celebrating every good moment but with Kate performing some gentle touches of support after the end result.

"It was heart-warming to see George able to enjoy himself in an uninhibited way during the match but to also show off his learned talent for royal behaviour in public."