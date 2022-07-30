Shakira reacts after prosecutors seek eight years jail term for her

Shakira could face eight years in prison if convicted after she has rejected a settlement offer in a tax fraud case in Spain.

Prosecutors in Spain are reportedly seeking an eight-year sentence for Shakira if she is convicted in trial over a $15 million tax fraud case, according to Reuters.

The singer is accused of failing to pay taxes from 2012 to 2014, a period in which she claims she did not live in Spain.

The "Waka Waka" singer rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutors office to close the case, Reuters reported

The singer opted to go to trial instead, though a date has not been set.

A representative for the Colombian musician told PEOPLE she is "confident in her innocence."

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm," the rep says.

Their statement continues, "Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."