Ben Affleck’s daughter is mirror image of her mother Jennifer Garner: Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s trip to Paris made headlines for their lovely moments. Amid this, a young girl also caught attention on internet because of her striking resemblance with Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
According to Marca, Violet Garner is the eldest daughter of Alias star and Argo actor. Lately, she was seen hanging out with JLo and Ben during their holiday after the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas.
In the photos circulated on social media, Violet could be seen hugging the singer-actress which clearly proved that she didn’t have a problem with her father getting remarried with the love of his life.
Reportedly, a source close to Ben revealed that the 17-year-old had been taking her father’s new chapter with maturity and grace.
