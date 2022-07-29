Devin Booker on vacation with Kendall Jenner? Photos

Devin Booker’s recent nature photo on social media seemingly confirmed that the NBA star had joined Kendall Jenner on vacation.
On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns player turned to Instagram and posted a photo of himself standing in front of a rocky area and seawater.
He captioned the post, “trek king”.
On same day, Devin also shared a photo of waterfall on IG story, which seemingly presented a “strange resemblance” to the waterfall in Kendall’s post on photo-sharing app.
In the meantime, a source close to Kardashians family told E! News, “Kendall and Devin are fully back together. The couple worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."
