WATCH: Marilyn Monroe’s biopic 'Blonde' trailer released

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the hotly anticipated film on the 28th of July, “Blonde” a biopic of Marylin Monroe starring Ana de Armas.

The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, is based on the novel by Joyce Carole Oates, which explores the star’s inner life and posits that Monroe was actually assassinated.

The mostly black and white preview offers a look at the story of Norma Jeane, who became an iconic Hollywood star through roles in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "Some Like It Hot" but whose fame transcended her film career. But based on the new trailer, Blonde doesn't just simply recount the events of Marilyn's life — it imagines her unknown complex and tragic life behind the scenes.

Ana perfected Marilyn's appearance and mannerisms for the film, but the crew also helped masterfully recreate personal moments and movie scenes from Marilyn's career.

“The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences,” Ana de Armas said to Netflix Queue. “There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time.”

Blonde debuts at the Venice Film Festival later this summer before landing on Netflix on September 23.

Watch the trailer







