Johnny Depp would’ve moved on from defamation trial if ex-wife didn’t file an appeal

File footage

Johnny Depp’s legal team expert Camille Vasquez has claimed that her client decided to appeal the outcome of his defamation trial verdict because his ex-wife Amber Heard did it first.

Vasquez, who become popular due to her involvement in the high-profile trial, spoke with CBS Morning’s host Gayle King on Thursday. She discussed the ongoing legal saga involving Depp and Heard.

She claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, would have moved on from the trial if Heard didn’t insist on “continuing to litigate this matter”.

King asked, “Is it safe to say if she [Heard] hadn’t appealed you all would not have appealed either? You would have moved on?” Vasquez responded, “Yes,” adding that “that is a very fair statement.”

“We have to protect our client’s interests,” she said.

Last Thursday, the Aquaman actress filed an appeal against the $10m award with her attorneys arguing that they believe “the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment.”

The following day, Depp also filed a legal notice to appeal the $2m defamation award the jury ordered him to pay his ex-wife.