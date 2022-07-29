Beyoncé gives a rare glimpse into mom life ahead of new album release

Beyoncé shared a sleepy picture of her kids and a heartfelt letter ahead of ‘Renaissance’ release

Beyoncé posted a sweet snap of herself in bed with her three kids, Blue, 10, Rumi, 5 and Sir, 5.

The Crazy in Love hitmaker also penned a “special thank you” for the little ones and husband Jay-Z ahead of her Renaissance album release on the 29th of July.

"This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic," she wrote on her website July 28 alongside a rare picture of her family.

"A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world."

In her message, the 40-year-old noted that the album was also a "beautiful journey of exploration."

"I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration," she added. "And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

In the rest of her letter, she thanked her late uncle Jonny for being the first person to expose her to "the music and culture" that inspired the album

In the sweet selfie, the mom of three is seen snuggling beside her kids in bed, as they're all fast asleep.