Victoria set to reprise her Posh Spice Persona

Spice Girls, who literally rocked the world and spiced up everyone’s life from the 1990s to early 2000s, are set o be reunited for a new exciting project.

A docu-series is in the works and will be created by the same team who was behind the Michael Jordan series, “The Last Dance.”



During an appearance on Australian TV, Mel B, aka Scary Spice, said, “The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good. So we’ll be doing our own version with them.”

According to the outlet, each member of the group will reveal their take on the fame, fortune and fandom as one of the biggest girl groups on the planet.



Victoria Beckham has reportedly returned to Spice Girls after turning down the opportunity to reunite with the band on tour in 2019.



Fans are all excited since it reported that Victoria Beckham is back with the Spice Girls, having signed up for a brand new docu-series about the iconic band.

News that Victoria Beckham returned to her Spice Girls roots should probably have been a bit of a hint that she's been thinking about her time in the band.

Despite turning down her chance to reunite with the girls on tour back in 2019, The Sun reports that Victoria has signed on the dotted line and is going to feature in the Spice Girls docuseries.