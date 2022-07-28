Prince Harry’s outright ‘political criticism’ ignites fires: ‘No subtlety!’

Prince Harry blasted for trying to “wade into politics” with his “outright criticism”.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Kristen Meinzer, in her interview with Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast.
She began by pointing out how, “We all know that royals are not supposed to wade into politics, even though just last week on this show we were speaking about how William has been doing that lately.”
“But Harry is doing it and not subtly at all. This is very overt what he is talking about,” she added.
“He is criticising the US, what the government has been doing - pulling back rights on the people. That is not subtle at all. That is outright criticism of the US government.”
