Shawn Mendes says it ‘breaks’ his ‘heart’ to cancel rest of Wonder World tour

Shawn Mendes revealed he's cancelling the rest of his Wonder World tour to take time off and focus on his mental health.

The Treat You Better hit-maker previously postponed the concerts to take care of his mental health but now he’s cancelling the whole tour while promising that he’ll “come back stronger.”

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” Mendes wrote on his Instagram.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he added.

The 23-year-old singer said that after consulting his team and “working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”



Mendes further noted that he has to “unfortunately cancel” his gigs in North America and the UK/Europe, adding, “We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

However, the singer assured his fans that he will make new music and would do world tours in the future while expressing heartbreak for people who were eagerly waiting for his shows.

“This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal,” he wrote.

Signing off, Mendes said, “I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”