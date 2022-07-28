Prince Harry ‘panicking’ as memoir risks ‘upsetting Royal Family’ members

Prince Harry is reportedly in a panicked frenzy over his brand new memoir and the risk it poses to the Royal Family.
This revelation has been made by a royal insider, during one of their latest interviews with Heat magazine.
They started off by saying, “Harry is struggling with the pressure and keeps changing his mind on what to include in the book.”
“Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes.”
“It’s been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best.”
