What Prince Charles thought of Diana,16, during first meeting: Film reveals

Princess Diana and Prince Charles unhappy marriage was surrounded by media glare.

In a new film titled The Princess, director Ed Perkins from HBO portrays the disastrous relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana before her death in 1997.

In archival footage of the story, The Prince of Wales says of his first impressions of young Diana: “I remember thinking what a very jolly and amusing and attractive 16-year-old she was.

“I don't know what you thought of me.”

Diana replies: “Pretty amazing”.

Meanwhile, HBO says of the film: “Intensely emotional, The Princess is a visceral submersion into Diana's life in the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight.

“The film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration, but also intense scrutiny of Diana's every move and the constant judgement of her character.

“Through archival material, the film is also a reflection of society at the time, revealing the public's own preoccupations, fears, aspirations and desires.”