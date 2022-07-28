Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'selling' royal brand in 'unacceptable' deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using their royal brand to earn US dollars, says expert.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe in his latest interview said: "Harry and Meghan are royals, but they are royals for sale and there's no getting away from it."
Mr Larcombe said: "In terms of the Palace, that is what is unacceptable about their behaviour."
He told Closer Magazine how the Sussexes are "capitalising" on the monarchy, adding: "You're taking one of the most established brands and you're lining your pockets in the US with it.
"It's sad because he was so loved and the Royal Family work together and support each other. He is making a difference to people's lives, but he was before [he left]."
Harry and Meghan left UK in 2020. The couple announced stepping away from their duties as senior royals and took their son Archie to permanently move to US. The couple there welcomed daughter Lilibet, who they named after Her Majesty the Queen.
