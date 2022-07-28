Prince Harry ‘washing dirty linen in public waiting to ‘blow small tiffs out of proportion’

Prince Harry is ‘reportedly growing desperate each day to appease Netflix with the Royal Family’s ‘dirty linens’.

This analysis and observation have been made by the royal author and expert Angela Levin, on the Palace Confidential on MailPlus.

She began by pointing out how Prince Harry’s memoir will effectively be “washing dirty linen in public and it can be small things.”

“He's supposed to be getting about £13million,” after all.

“They want a story and they won't want how lovely everything is because that's not going to work,” she added, referencing Netflix’s ‘pint of blood’ approach.

“I think that it could be a small argument between people that he would blow up or it could be revealing secrets about security.”

But at the end of the day, “It could be almost anything. An A-Z of what he's complaining about.” Especially since Prince Harry seems to have “a lot of poison in his blood.”