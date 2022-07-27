Joseph Quinn reveals how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn recently disclosed how his character Eddie in the series saved him at the US immigration.



Recently, Quinn made an appearance on The Tonight Show where he told Jimmy Fallon how he was detained at the immigration centre on the way here to the show, calling it “more of a dungeon”.

The officers inquired about the purpose of my visit to which he told them that he was here to for Fallon’s chat show.

Quinn recalled, “Amid this, one of the officers looked over his colleague, looked at me and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!’”

He continued: “And then he said ‘it’s Eddie from Stranger Things’ and he was like ‘You’re Eddie Munson? Do you come back next season?

The actor replied, “I was like I don’t know… and he said ‘you better’ and gave me my passport.”