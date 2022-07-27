‘The Gray Man’: Regé-Jean Page has THIS to say on working with co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling

After leaving the hit show Bridgerton, British actor Regé-Jean Page has recently opened up about working with co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling calling them incredible and hilarious.
During his first in-studio appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, Page, 34, opened up about working with the two stars in The Gray Man.
"Incredible and hilarious," Page told host Jimmy Fallon, when asked what working with Evans and Gosling, both 41, was like.
"Gosling's got the most wonderful, wry, absurdist humor," Page explained. "And I think that Evans is very, kind of like, begrudgingly grateful."
"The 'trash-stache' thing, that's a Gosling original, he was just like throwing out disses to Evans between takes, he was just like 'Looks like a trash-stache'," he said of the banter. "There's a ton of those on the cutting room floor."
In the film, now streaming on Netflix, Page plays the "deliciously devious" Denny Carmichael, who is the head of the CIA.
The streamer announced Tuesday that the recently released spy thriller, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is getting both a sequel (with Gosling returning) and a spin-off.
The Group becomes 6th foreign artist in Oricon History to top weekly album chart
Kim Kardashian reportedly planning peace talks between ex-husband Kanye West and beau Pete Davidson
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen on the streets of LA soon after their Palm Springs vacation
Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael went their separate ways just two weeks after calling off their engagement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are under fire for capitalizing on the royal brand as ‘royals for sale’
Nope star Keke Palmer adds another feather in her cap with this new show