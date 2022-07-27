‘The Gray Man’: Regé-Jean Page has THIS to say on working with co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling

After leaving the hit show Bridgerton, British actor Regé-Jean Page has recently opened up about working with co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling calling them incredible and hilarious.

During his first in-studio appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, Page, 34, opened up about working with the two stars in The Gray Man.

"Incredible and hilarious," Page told host Jimmy Fallon, when asked what working with Evans and Gosling, both 41, was like.

"Gosling's got the most wonderful, wry, absurdist humor," Page explained. "And I think that Evans is very, kind of like, begrudgingly grateful."

"The 'trash-stache' thing, that's a Gosling original, he was just like throwing out disses to Evans between takes, he was just like 'Looks like a trash-stache'," he said of the banter. "There's a ton of those on the cutting room floor."

In the film, now streaming on Netflix, Page plays the "deliciously devious" Denny Carmichael, who is the head of the CIA.

The streamer announced Tuesday that the recently released spy thriller, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is getting both a sequel (with Gosling returning) and a spin-off.