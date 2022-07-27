Prince Harry knows memoir backlash but ‘it’s too important to throw in the bin’

Prince Harry is reportedly facing massive issues over the release of his memoir and is willing to bare the backlash if it’ll cost him anything less than having to ‘throw his truth in the bin’.

This claim has been made by an inside source close to Heat Magazine.

The source explained that while the Duke of Sussex is well aware, and "knows there will be a huge fallout once this memoir finally hits the shelves.”

The source also explained that he “knows he'll upset certain members of the monarchy, but it's too important to throw in the bin.”

At this point, the memoir has “been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best.”