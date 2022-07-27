Kourtney Kardashian addresses trolls using fake profiles to send her hate messages

Kourtney Kardashian addresses trolls using fake profile to send her hate messgaes

Kourtney Kardashian called out the anonymous trolls, who use use fake social media profiles and send her hate messages, to “live authentically.”

The reality TV star shared the message for online haters asking them to delete their fake accounts and share their viewpoints with original ids.

“Kourtney's tip of the day: To all of you people with zero followers who love to comment on our posts, how freeing would it be to delete your finstas and live authentically,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

“Say whatever you're gonna say just do it as you, not as a person who doesn't exist,” Travis Barker’s wife added.

Reacting to her story, a friend of the brunette beauty messaged her, “Or better yet, go out there into this world and be a better person? Even if it's just one hater at a time. Lol.”

Sharing the screenshot of the comment, Kardashian cheekily wrote, “ONE HATER AT A TIME BABY!!”

The 43-year-old's He’s All That co-actor, Addison Rae, also reacted to the tip, “The most annoying thing in the world. And also a waste of valuable time.”

Agreeing to the TikTok star, Kardashian texted back, “I was about to add like I also think you could use your precious time more wisely.”

“Or just be nice and mind your own business…why spew hate…Spread love,” Jewelry designer Veronique Vicari Barnes responded to Kardashian’s story.

Previously, Kardashian bashed the Instagram accounts pretending to be her 12-year-old son Mason and spreading fake news regarding her family while clarifying that he is not on social media.