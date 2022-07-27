Shakira refuses to accept settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case

Pop singer Shakira, who recently announced separation from partner FC Barcelona soccer club defender Gerard Pique, has refused a settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case.
The settlement offer was made by the prosecutor in 14.5 million euro tax fraud case and is now a step closer to going to trial, according to Reuters.
The Waka Waka singer’s media team said on Wednesday, "The singer is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement."
The Colombian singer considers the case "a total violation of her rights," it said.
Shakira is accused of failing to pay up 14.5 million euros ($14.7 million) in tax income between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira's representatives say she did not live in Spain.
The 45-year-old singer - dubbed "the Queen of Latin Music" -says she moved to Barcelona in 2015, where she lived with Gerard Pique. They have two children and recently separated.
