BTS’s J-Hope creates a new record as Solo artist at Billboard 200

J-hope has broken his previous records with this one

Billboard announced on July 25 that J-hope’s Jack In The Box debuted No.17 in the Top 200 chart for Billboard’s weekly Most Popular album ranking in the United States.



BTS’s J-Hope has created a record in Highest Billboard 200 Entry and has become the 1st Korean Solo Act with 2 Top 40 Albums



In 2018 mixtape Hope World debuted at No. 63 and climbed all the way up to No. 38, and Jack In The Box makes his second but highest entry at Billboard Top 200.

The album’s title track Arson comes at No. 2 on this week’s top-selling songs list.

Arson also makes its debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 96, scoring J-Hope his third solo entry after Chicken Noodle Soup and his Jack In The Box pre-release single MORE.