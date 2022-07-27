‘Royals for sale’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘capitalizing’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of being “royals for sale” for their alleged capitalization of the royal brand.
This accusation has been issued by royal author and commentator Duncan Larcombe.
In his interview with Closer magazine, he revealed, “Harry and Meghan are royals, but they are royals for sale and there's no getting away from it.”
“In terms of the Palace, that is what is unacceptable about their behaviour,” he went on to add.
Mr Larcombe also accused Prince Harry of ‘capitalizing’ on the British monarchy and added, “You're taking one of the most established brands and you're lining your pockets in the U.S. with it.”
"It's sad because he was so loved. And the Royal Family work together and support each other. He is making a difference to people's lives, but he was before [he left].”
"Nothing romantic", Elon Musk had said.
Shakira is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement
Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu shares reason of her return to gram
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly already making ‘small but important’ changes to the monarchy
Express UK reported that Prince Charles may avoid using his own name when King due to negative history
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner call out Instagram for losing its originality