‘Royals for sale’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘capitalizing’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of being “royals for sale” for their alleged capitalization of the royal brand.

This accusation has been issued by royal author and commentator Duncan Larcombe.

In his interview with Closer magazine, he revealed, “Harry and Meghan are royals, but they are royals for sale and there's no getting away from it.”

“In terms of the Palace, that is what is unacceptable about their behaviour,” he went on to add.

Mr Larcombe also accused Prince Harry of ‘capitalizing’ on the British monarchy and added, “You're taking one of the most established brands and you're lining your pockets in the U.S. with it.”

"It's sad because he was so loved. And the Royal Family work together and support each other. He is making a difference to people's lives, but he was before [he left].”