Queen SECRET name she only uses during travels: Read On

Queen is given a secret moniker to keep her identity concealed during trips, says expert.
Upon checking into hotels, it is very important that the Queen keeps her identity confidential over protection row.
Her security team thus allegedly passes on information related to her with a code name.
The royal historian Hugo Vickers later appeared to confirm the news, saying: “It is highly likely.
“The purpose of any sobriquet is that it should be anonymous and memorable.
“If it can also be a bit mischievous and therefore all the more memorable, then that makes sense. Although S might simply stand for Sovereign of course.”
EPEX's Keum Dong Hyun goes into self isolation after testing positive for Covid-19
Prince Harry ‘making rifts in the bond between Princess Eugenie, Beatrice and Prince William, Kate
Meghan Markle likes to take charge of the narrative around her life
Meghan Markle anf Prince Harry want to gain public sympath
Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man being turned into a franchise
Tony Dow is alive, management team corrects statement about death