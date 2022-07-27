Kate Middleton’s recent secret visit disclosed

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton made a secret visit to her sister Pippa Middleton recently to see her newborn daughter Rose.



According to Us Magazine, Kate Middleton has ‘already met the baby.’

The report, citing a source, says the Duchess of Cambridge thinks her niece is ‘just gorgeous’.

Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘overjoyed’ for her sister Pippa Middleton and brother-in-law James Matthews.

Pippa recently gave birth to her third child—a baby girl.

The gender of Pippa’s third child was confirmed by royal expert Richard Eden while quoting Michael Middleton, the father of Kate and Pippa Middleton.

Pippa, 38 is married to James Matthews and the couple already have son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace, one, together.