BLACKPINK’s ‘Lovesick Girls’ crosses 600 Million Views

On July 27 at around 3:05 p.m. KST, it was observed that the music video for Lovesick Girls has soared past 600 million views on YouTube.
Lovesick Girls is Blackpink’s 9th music video to hit the milestone, after DDU-DU DDU-DU, BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Playing with Fire, and Whistle, and Ice Cream.
The MV was originally released on October 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. KST, a lead track of the act's 1st LP THE ALBUM.
YG Entertainment took to Twitter and referring to Blackpink’s fans, wrote “BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!” Blackpink retweeted it from their Twitter handle.
