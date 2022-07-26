Meghan Markle slammed for ‘horrific’ treatment of estranged father

Meghan Markle reportedly treated her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, ‘horribly’, as per Tom Bower

Bower recently penned an explosive book, titled Revenge, that is chock-full of claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and now, in an exclusive chat with OK! Magazine, he spilled more details about Meghan’s rift with her elderly dad.

file footage

As per Bower, exposing Meghan’s relationship with her dad in the book was the ‘most difficult thing’ for him.



“I was most horrified to hear her father’s account of the way he’d been treated,” he said.

Bower went on to add: “For a daughter who owed her father everything to turn so viciously against him – and reduce a proud, successful man to such misery – was a shocking and terrible thing.”