Meghan Markle slammed for ‘horrific’ treatment of estranged father

Meghan Markle reportedly treated her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, ‘horribly’, with royal author Tom Bower claiming in a talk with OK! Magazine that the Duchess’ father’s account of their feud was ‘shocking’.
Bower recently penned an explosive book, titled Revenge, that is chock-full of claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and now, in an exclusive chat with OK! Magazine, he spilled more details about Meghan’s rift with her elderly dad.
As per Bower, exposing Meghan’s relationship with her dad in the book was the ‘most difficult thing’ for him.
“I was most horrified to hear her father’s account of the way he’d been treated,” he said.
Bower went on to add: “For a daughter who owed her father everything to turn so viciously against him – and reduce a proud, successful man to such misery – was a shocking and terrible thing.”
Tom Bower recently claimed that Meghan Markle 'convinced' Prince Harry against his brother Prince William
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer recently dished on Martin Bashir’s controversial interview
Madonna's posted adorable video of her adopted children David Banda and Estere
Ben Affleck recently tied the knot to Jennifer Lopez
Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One and Part Two'
2PM's Chansung and his wife are now parents