BLACKPINK to release music video of ‘Ready For Love’ soon: Details

BLACKPINK is all set to make an epic comeback to music with a new music video

BLACKPINK have begun preparations for their comeback into the music industry.

After what seemed like an endless drought for the BLINKs, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are getting ready for a music video for their latest collab with PUBG, and teased their new track Ready for Love.

The group's first of four performances for the collaboration project BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT [THE VIRTUAL] featured a sneak peek of the long-in-the-making track Ready For Love, which is now ready for a warm release.

The music video of Ready for Love will be released on July 29 at 12 A.M. (1 pm KST, 9:30 am IST). The teaser depicts a rush of fun with a quirky edge ready for the group's four members' various personal styles.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is said to have been preparing for a comeback in August, marking their return in almost 2 years.