Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'logically' worried about Lilibet royal fate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are worried about the future of their daughter Lilibet.
As per a royal expert, the Sussexes are worried their younger offspring, Lilibet, will be written out of royal history.
Neil Sean reveals on his YouTube channel: “According to that good source, it appears that both Harry and Meghan feel that their daughter is going to be written out of history.”
Mr Sean explained: “This is because if you think about it logically, when are they next going to return?
“When will the opportunity be there to have a formal portrait with our gracious monarch?
Later, in a poll carried out by Express.co.uk, readers were asked if “Lilibet should return to the UK to avoid being ‘written out of royal history’?”
“Harry and Meghan wanted a life in the US with their family. That's what they have got, so why should their daughter come to the UK," responded one netizen.
“Even if they returned [to the UK] she would not be written into royal history," added another.
A third commented: “She is currently eighth in line. When the Queen passes she will temporarily move up a place but after that when the Cambridge children have their own children she will only ever go down.”
Prince Harry's memoir is reported to be out in Christmas
Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumours with boyfriend Travis Scott by dropping pregnant emojis on beau's snap
Joni Mitchell last appeared at Newport, an annual festival in Rhode Island, in 1969.
Khloe Kardashian 'was excited for the future' with Tristan Thompson and kids before his paternity scandal
Prince Harry has become 'bitter' against brother Prince Wiliam
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018