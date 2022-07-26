Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'logically' worried about Lilibet royal fate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are worried about the future of their daughter Lilibet.

As per a royal expert, the Sussexes are worried their younger offspring, Lilibet, will be written out of royal history.

Neil Sean reveals on his YouTube channel: “According to that good source, it appears that both Harry and Meghan feel that their daughter is going to be written out of history.”

Mr Sean explained: “This is because if you think about it logically, when are they next going to return?

“When will the opportunity be there to have a formal portrait with our gracious monarch?

Later, in a poll carried out by Express.co.uk, readers were asked if “Lilibet should return to the UK to avoid being ‘written out of royal history’?”

“Harry and Meghan wanted a life in the US with their family. That's what they have got, so why should their daughter come to the UK," responded one netizen.

“Even if they returned [to the UK] she would not be written into royal history," added another.

A third commented: “She is currently eighth in line. When the Queen passes she will temporarily move up a place but after that when the Cambridge children have their own children she will only ever go down.”