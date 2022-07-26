Back with a bang, TWICE drops track list for 'Between 1&2'

JYP Entertainment on their social media accounts released the track list of TWICE's new mini-album 'Between 1&2'on July 26.
Track list of the album reveals that the new album contains a title song ‘Talk that Talk’, followed by 'Queen of Hearts', 'Basics', 'Trouble', 'Brave', A total of 7 tracks including 'Gone' and 'When We Were Kids' are part of the album.
The title song 'Talk that Talk' is composed by Lee Woo Min, a music composer who has composed TWICE's hit songs such as 'KNOCK KNOCK', 'What is Love?', and 'The Feels'.
TWICE pleased fans earlier with a captivating teaser image announcing their first comeback in 2022. Sparks curiosity about what story will be shared in this new album.
