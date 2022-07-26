Prince Harry mocked over US security breach: 'Worry about California'

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle security is reportedly compromised at their Montecito mansion in California.
The Duke's security has identified two intruder alerts in the past one week under 'suspicious circumstances'.
Meanwhile, royal author Angela Levin insisted Harry “wouldn’t have that problem” if he was based in Britain.
Ms Levin tweeted: “I bet he wouldn't have that problem in the UK.”
Both calls were logged as “trespasser” and “property crimes”
Ms Levin told The Sun: “Maybe Harry should concentrate more on the security in California rather than making complaints about his security in Britain.
“After two intruder alerts in 12 days, surely he should be making the protection of his family in the US his priority.”
Officers attended intruder alerts on May 19 and May 31.
Prince Harry's memoir is reported to be out in Christmas
