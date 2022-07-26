Not Lilibet, Archie! Queen to spend time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis at Balmoral

British Queen Elizabeth II will spend quality time with her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Balmoral.
Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children will join the monarch at her Scottish highland retreat, according to the Page Six.
The report further says, Queen Elizabeth was spotted in Scotland last week, and will spend the months of August and September there.
As, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly not invited, therefore, Lilibet and Archie could not meet the Queen again anytime soon.
Earlier, there were reports the monarch, 96 has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by inviting them to Balmoral to spend some time with them and their children Archie and Lilibet.
The International Business Times, quoted the Page Six, as saying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their kids are not even on the guest list.
