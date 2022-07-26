Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slapgate: Comedian insists he is 'not a victim'

File footage

Stand-up comedian Chris Rock addressed the shocking controversy of Will Smith slapping him on the Oscars 2022 stage in the latest show.

The 57-year-old artist, who is currently headlining a show with Kevin Hart, addressed the shocking scandal where Smith shockingly slapped him and said he is ‘not a victim.’

During his stand-up show, while talking about cancel culture, Rock joked, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," as revealed by an insider to US Weekly.

He also referenced the 53-year-old actor as "Suge Smith," which could possibly be linked to the currently-incarcerated Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

Later, during a sketch about people playing the victim and being overly sensitive, Rock said, "I'm not a victim [expletive]," and joked he had "shook that [expletive] off and went to work the next day a I don't go to the hospital for a papercut."

The Pursuit of Happyness actor slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, amid the actress' alopecia diagnosis.

This led to the Oscar winner storming the stage and hitting Rock, and eventually abusing him, "Keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth."

Smith, who has been married to Jada since 1997, previously described his behavior at the Oscars as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable." As a result of his actions, the Men in Black actor resigned from the Academy after issuing an apology.