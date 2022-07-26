Khloe Kardashian fixed on redeeming cheater Tristan Thompson: ‘She still loves him’

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian reportedly has feelings for her serial cheater ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson despite his headline making paternity scandal.



The reality TV star still “fixed on redeeming him” which is why the Kardashians are still not “shunning” the NBA player.

An insider spilled to Page Six, “I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again.”

“This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together,” the source noted.

The 38-year-old, who is expecting her second baby via surrogacy with the basketball player, reportedly planned her future with him before she discovered he has fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“It’s just sad sometimes when you really want something to work,” a friend of the family told the publication.

“Khloé’s very open about the fact that she knows her life is public and that’s a choice she made — but still, it’s just hard to have this all play out in public,” the statement added.

Khloe and Tristan originally planned to announce the news of their second baby on The Kardashians season 2, “but that was before the news of Tristan cheating and the breakup happened.”

“Once it was determined that they’d be going through the pregnancy somewhat separately, word got out to too many people,” the source continued.

“And they realized it was likely going to leak and that it would be hard to keep things secret before the September premiere,” the outlet shared.

Meanwhile, another source revealed, “Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother, that was her dream. When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love, and Khloé was excited for the future.”

“Her friends were so upset about the Tristan drama, and then those who were really in the loop knew that it was even more complicated because they had a baby on the way,” the insider said.