Piers Morgan hosts First Lady of Ukraine’s summit in Kyiv amid Russian invasion

Piers Morgan praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska for their resilience amid the Russian invasion.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter was invited in Kyiv to host the summit meeting to help shine a light on the toll of Russia's invasion.

Ahead of the summit, the TV talk show host tweeted, "I was honoured to be invited by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska to co-host her second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, in Kyiv.”

"Join us online from around the world later today as we shine a light on Ukraine and its war-torn people."

Piers shared the stage alongside Ukrainian television presenter Anna Homonai as one of the moderators of the summit on Saturday.

The First Lady’s summit marked the 150th day of Russia's invasion of their country. The event was attended by leading world experts, as well as celebrities including, David Beckham, actress Mila Kunis and her actor husband Ashton Kutcher.