Khloé Kardashian Called Out Kim For Calling Her 'Someone' On Her Instagram Story

The frustration of not getting credit where credit is due for a meme or joke is something we can all relate to. Khloe recently shared these sentiments at Kim who didn't give her credit for a video she sent her.



On Saturday 23rd July, TikTok user @dashcentral posted this hilarious edit of the Kardashian sisters unenthusiastically "reacting" to Demi Lovato's Camp Rock dancing scene.

Kim Kardashian even posted the video — which has 5 million views — onto her story, writing, "OMG, someone sent this in our group chat, and it has me dying, like crying."

However, that “Someone” was none other than Kims sister Khloe Kardashian did not appreciate being called “someone” and was quick to clap back on her story saying "This hoe really said 'someone,' knowing damn well it was me, lol,"

Kim then updated her story and gave Khloé credit, as she should. "Ok, it was @khloekardashian," Kim said, adding an eye-roll emoji.